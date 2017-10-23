Sprint, T-Mobile negotiations continue; announcement could come in November: Sources

Due diligence continues on a potential tie-up of Sprint and T-Mobile, sources tell CNBC, and the deal teams are targeting an announcement by early to mid-November.

Sprint and T-Mobile have been negotiating a stock-for-stock deal that was expected to make Deutsche Telekom the controlling owner. The parties had been aiming to reach an agreement by the third week of October.

The merger of the nation's third and fourth largest mobile phone carriers would raise questions about whether regulators would allow the combination or block it on antitrust grounds.