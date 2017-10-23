Trump says there will be no change to 401(k) plans

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday there will be no change to a popular retirement savings plan under the new GOP tax bill.



"There will be NO change to your 401(k). This has always been a great and popular middle class tax break that works, and it stays!" Trump said in a tweet.

Right now, taxpayers can set aside a certain amount in 401(k) retirement savings plans without paying taxes up front. Recent discussion has considered lowering that tax-deferred amount in order to boost tax revenue.