Dow hits record high as big week of earnings kicks off

U.S. stocks hit record highs on Monday as Wall Street geared up for the busiest week of the earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20 points at the open, notching an intraday record. Home Depot and Nike both rose more than 1 percent to lead advancers on the 30-stock index.

The S&P 500 gained 0.01 percent, with consumer staples and energy leading advancers, both adding to monthly gains. Seagate Technology was the best-performing stock in the index, surging more than 9 percent on stronger-than-expected earnings.

The Nasdaq composite traded 0.18 percent lower, as shares of Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet all fell.