    Dow hits record high as big week of earnings kicks off

    • About a third of the S&P 500 will have reported when the week is over.
    U.S. stocks hit record highs on Monday as Wall Street geared up for the busiest week of the earnings season.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20 points at the open, notching an intraday record. Home Depot and Nike both rose more than 1 percent to lead advancers on the 30-stock index.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.01 percent, with consumer staples and energy leading advancers, both adding to monthly gains. Seagate Technology was the best-performing stock in the index, surging more than 9 percent on stronger-than-expected earnings.

    The Nasdaq composite traded 0.18 percent lower, as shares of Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet all fell.

    About a third of the S&P 500 will have reported when the week is over. Companies reporting this week include Dow components 3M, Caterpillar and Boeing. Also reporting this week are Amazon, Alphabet, NBCUniversal-parent Comcast and Twitter.

    "We've seen a trend of improving reports and I think we're going to see that continue," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors.

    Traders celebrate on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average passes the 20,000 mark shortly after the opening of the trading session in New York, U.S., January 25, 2017.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders celebrate on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average passes the 20,000 mark shortly after the opening of the trading session in New York, U.S., January 25, 2017.

    Earnings season has gotten off to a good start. With 17 percent of the S&P 500 having reported as of Friday, 76 percent of companies have beaten earnings expectations and 72 percent have topped sales estimates, according to FactSet.

    Stocks were coming off a banner week. The three major indexes posted record closing highs every day last week, marking the 18th time in history that has happened, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior Index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

    The move to new highs coincides with the strong earnings reports and increased possibilities of tax reform moving forward in the U.S.

    The Senate approved a $4 trillion budget measure last week, which enables the Republican-led chamber to pass a tax bill with a simple 51-vote majority in the Senate.

    "While legislation is a long way off, any help will be appreciated," said Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones Indices in a note Friday.

