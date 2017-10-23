Company culture-building efforts can range from corny trust falls to lavish retreats. At Volta, a start-up that builds electric vehicle charging infrastructure, employees work on rare cars together, turning them into street-legal electric vehicles.

Volta's CEO and founder Scott Mercer said, "It doesn't matter if you have any technical experience. Anyone at the company can learn how to weld, or learn about all the different components of a car."

At the moment, the Volta team is rebuilding a Zagato Zele, a "microcar" originally made by Zagato in Italy during the oil crisis of the 1970's.

As Mercer describes the vehicle: "It's a dorky little box that could have been in Star Wars. It was an early electric car, and they only produced a few hundred."