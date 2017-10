[The stream has ended.]

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford held a briefing Monday on the military operation in Niger that left four American soldiers dead earlier this month.

Lawmakers have questioned what led to the soldiers' deaths.

The tragedy has sparked more controversy around President Donald Trump. His condolence call to Myeshia Johnson, widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, left her more upset and angry than she previously was, she said Monday.