Apple Pay rival Fitbit Pay launches in the UK — but just one small fintech bank supports it

Fitbit has launched its payments processing app in the U.K.

Fitbit Pay, the wearable tech firm's answer to competitor giants like Apple Pay and Android Pay, will be available initially with one bank in Britain — fintech start-up Starling.

Starling customers in the U.K. can now use Fitbit's Ionic smartwatch to make contactless payments in stores.

"Starling Bank was founded to empower consumers to take control of their money and better manage it on the move, so Fitbit Pay is a perfect partner for us," Starling CEO Anne Boden said in an announcement Tuesday.

Starling is a challenger bank — one of many small retail lenders set up with the intention of eating away at the consumer base of larger banks.

It is also the first British bank to offer Apple Pay, Android Pay and Fitbit Pay on its app; it introduced the former two features last month.