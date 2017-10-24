Apple will reportedly produce only 20 million iPhone Xs this year, half the expected number

Apple will drastically miss its iPhone X production goals this year, according to a Nikkei report Tuesday.



"Initial shipments of Apple's highly anticipated iPhone X are expected to total around 20 million units, only half the planned amount for this year," the Japanese financial news agency said.

Nikkei blamed production issues for the new phone's face-scanner sensor components. The report said Apple is now able to make 10 million iPhone X units per month after manufacturing yields improved at the end of September.

The iPhone X will be available on Nov. 3 at a base model price of $999.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares are down 0.1 percent in Tuesday's premarket session.

In similar fashion, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Friday Apple will have no more than 3 million iPhone X units available for purchase when preorders open due to production problems.



