Getting an older parent to exercise isn't as easy as handing them a Fitbit or Apple Watch

Baby boomers on the Apple Watch and Fitbit: Fun, but do I need it? 1 Hour Ago | 01:32

Older Americans are optimistic about health and fitness-tracking wearables, but are struggling to use them.

Millions of baby boomers could benefit from increased motivation to exercise and better nutrition. They are also the ideal targets for new features that aim to screen for health conditions that are more common with age. Apple, for instance, is working with Stanford on a study to use the Apple Watch to detect a heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation that occurs in 3 to 5 percent of people over 65.

Still, studies have shown that these devices have a long way to go before they appeal to the boomer generation.

Just ask my own mother (below), who wore a Fitbit "Ionic" and Apple Watch Series 3 for a week. She found both devices fun, particularly the easier-to-use Fitbit, but missed her Piaget timepiece.

The "gamified" features like the rewards for meeting fitness goals also didn't appeal.

When I asked her, "Is the idea of closing your rings getting you to walk more every day?" she retorted, "No, what's getting me to walk is I need to go somewhere."