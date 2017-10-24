BlackRock chief Larry Fink tells investors to only expect a 4% investment return with a portfolio of stocks and bonds

BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink said Tuesday that investors should only expect a 4 percent investment return with a balanced portfolio of stocks and bonds.

"We're talking about a balanced portfolio. We're talking about over a 10-year horizon,

Fink said on "Squawk Box." "Obviously, this year we are making far better because of the equity market return." Some years investors could see losses of 20 to 40 percent depending on markets conditions, he said, but added it all should average out to about 4 percent over a decade.

Fink appeared from Riyadh from the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative, a conference presented by the Saudi Arabia's massive sovereign wealth fund to showcase investment opportunities as the kingdom aims to diversify its economy to be less oil dependent.

Earlier this month, the world's largest money manager said total assets under management for the third quarter swelled to nearly $6 trillion, a 17 percent increase from a year earlier.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.