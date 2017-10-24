Spain’s government says it’s prepared to discipline disobedient Catalans

In response, the far-left CUP party — a key supporter of Catalonia's pro-independence minority government in the regional parliament — described Madrid's actions as an aggression against all Catalans. The secessionist group also urged Catalan citizens to engage in "massive civil disobedience."

Millo said he was hopeful the "large majority" of public servants based in the northeast of Spain would resist calls from separatist leaders to disobey the constitution.

However, when he was asked what preparations had been made for those who ignored Madrid's direct rule, Millo said that it would be the politicians who had decided to break with "democratic legality" that would be dealt with first.

"These people will resign … And therefore, although they may not agree, they will not have any type of responsibility, validity, nor any type of authorization in any institutional decision. They will be left without any responsibilities," he said.