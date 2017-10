European markets were expected to open lower Tuesday morning, as investors continued to monitor the latest corporate earnings reports and kept a close eye on Spain's constitutional crisis.

Looking to the major bourses, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is expected to open 12 points lower at 7,510, while the German DAX is set to start on a negative note, down 13 points at 12,987, and the French CAC is poised to open down 10 points at 5,378, according to IG.