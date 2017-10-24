General Motors earnings, sales top Wall Street expectations, shares jump

General Motors reported adjusted third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Tuesday.

Here's how the company did compared to what Wall Street expected:

Adjusted EPS: $1.32 vs. $1.12 expected by a Thomson Reuters survey.

Revenue: $33.6 billion vs. $32.72 billion expected by Thomson Reuters.

The largest U.S. automaker posted a net loss of $2.98 billion, or $2.03 per share, compared with a profit of $2.77 billion, or $1.17 per share a year earlier.

In the latest period, earnings were hurt by the sale of its Opel/Vauxhall unit in Europe to France's PSA Group. Excluding that charge, the company outpaced Wall Street's expectations by a wide margin.

GM earned $1.32 per share on an adjusted basis. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to earn $1.12 per share.

Third-quarter revenue fell 13.5 percent from a year earlier to $33.6 billion. However, the sales were stronger than the expected $32.72 billion by analysts in the Thomson Reuters survey.

"We delivered solid results even with planned, lower third-quarter production in North America," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "We are managing the business with discipline to drive strong performance today, while investing in higher-return opportunities, including those that will shape the future of transportation."

GM shares were up 3.9 percent in during premarket trading on Tuesday.

