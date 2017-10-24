    ×

    Global passport rankings: US loses power, tiny Southeast Asian country takes top spot

    • Singapore boasts the world's strongest passport, according to Arton Capital's latest ranking
    • The U.S. passport declined in strength since President Donald Trump took office, the study showed

    The tropical island-nation of Singapore now boasts the world's strongest passport, according to a new ranking. It's the first time an Asian country has topped the list.

    Citizens of the Southeast Asian financial hub are able to enter the highest number of countries visa-free or with a visa on arrival, making Singapore's passport the most powerful, an index by global advisory firm Arton Capital showed on Wednesday.

    Singaporeans don't need visas for many countries that Americans do, including China, Cuba, and Brazil. The U.S. was in the sixth tier of countries in Arton Capital's study alongside Malaysia, Ireland and Canada.

    Arton Capital

    "While Singapore quietly climbed the ranks, the U.S. passport has fallen down since President Donald Trump took office," Arton Capital said in a statement. Turkey recently revoked visa-free status to American passport holders on the back of a diplomatic row.

    Germany ranked second, followed by Sweden and South Korea in third place. Meanwhile, Japan and the U.K. were among the nations tied in the fourth tier.

    Earlier this year, Arton Capital's index showed Singapore and Germany tied for first place but the tropical city-state was propelled to the lone number one spot after Paraguay recently removed visa requirements, Arton Capital said on Wednesday.

    "This is a testament of Singapore's inclusive diplomatic relations and effective foreign policy," Philippe May, managing director of Arton Capital's Singapore office, said in a statement.

    Historically, the most powerful passports have mostly been European, according to the index.