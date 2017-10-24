The tropical island-nation of Singapore now boasts the world's strongest passport, according to a new ranking. It's the first time an Asian country has topped the list.

Citizens of the Southeast Asian financial hub are able to enter the highest number of countries visa-free or with a visa on arrival, making Singapore's passport the most powerful, an index by global advisory firm Arton Capital showed on Wednesday.

Singaporeans don't need visas for many countries that Americans do, including China, Cuba, and Brazil. The U.S. was in the sixth tier of countries in Arton Capital's study alongside Malaysia, Ireland and Canada.