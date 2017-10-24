Hedge fund billionaire Cooperman fears country will move big 'to the left' if Trump, GOP fail

Leon Cooperman, chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors, weighed in on President Trump and his efforts with the Republican leaders in Congress to pass tax reform after failing to replace 'Obamacare.'

"The Republicans can't go into midterms 0-for-2...this country is going to move to the left, " he said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" Tuesday.

But Cooperman doesn't think failure to pass tax reform will significantly hurt the stock market.

"I don't think we would tank unless the economy got derailed," he said.

Cooperman, a billionaire, founded Omega Advisors in 1991. The firm has approximately $3.7 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

