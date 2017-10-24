iPhone X will be in store for walk-ins at launch, but Apple says you should get there early

Despite numerous reports that the iPhone X is going to be incredibly hard to find, Apple said on Tuesday that the phone will be available to buy in store when it launches on Nov. 3.

Pre-orders for the iPhone X open this Friday, Oct. 27 at 12:01 a.m. PDT. That's when industry-watchers will get the first insight into just how many iPhone X units Apple has available. If it sells out quickly and shipping times slip into the coming months, it will seem to confirm that supply is indeed limited.

However, Apple will at least have some units -- it's unclear how many -- to buy in-store on Nov. 3 for walk-in customers. That sort of launch might draw lines to Apple Stores again, and Apple suggests that those customers "arrive early."

Numerous reports, from a Nikkei story on Tuesday morning to a note from KGI last week, suggest Apple has faced issues with the 3-D face sensor and other components, such as the OLED panel, which have made it difficult to create enough units to meet the expected demand.