EPS: $3.24 per share vs. $3.26 expected, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $12.17 billion vs. $13.81 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters.

Lockheed Martin said on Aug. 9 it is fielding more missile defense queries amid North Korea tests. The company said customers want to defend themselves against possible incoming missile attacks and are increasingly asking about missile defense systems.

Major defense stocks have surged to record highs this year as President Donald Trump has responded in kind to threats from North Korea. Lockheed Martin's stock closed at an all-time high of $321.15 on Oct. 12, according to FactSet.

Lockheed Martin's stock is up more than 28 percent this year as of Monday's close, according to FactSet.