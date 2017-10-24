'One-off' $1.9 million supercar badly damaged in UK crash

An extremely rare Italian supercar estimated to be worth more than £1.5 million ($1.9 million) was left with "significant damage" after it smashed into a crash barrier in the U.K.

The blue Pagani Zonda, which has a top speed of almost 220 miles per hour, collided with a barrier on the A27 at Tangmere in West Sussex, England, on Saturday morning.

Sussex police said the driver was not injured in the collision.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw this car driving on the A27, we are hoping someone would remember as it is so distinctive," Police Constable Peter De Silvio said in a statement Monday.

It is thought the "one-off" Italian-made vehicle was traveling in a convoy of sports cars shortly after 07.30 local time Saturday.