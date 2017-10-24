‘THE JOB INTERVIEW’ PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 AT 10PM ET/PT ON CNBC

All-New Docuseries Brings Viewers Inside the Room As Real Employers Interview Real Candidates for Real Jobs

Click here to view the trailer

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — October 24, 2017 — CNBC's new primetime series "The Job Interview" goes inside one of life's most pressure-filled experiences ─ where the words you say, the clothes you wear, and even the expression on your face can mean the difference between success and failure. Premiering Wednesday, November 8th with back-to-back episodes at 10PM and 10:30PM ET/PT, this ten-episode observational series brings viewers into the room as real employers conduct real interviews with real candidates, only one of whom will land an offer.

As candidates step off the elevator, every bead of sweat, awkward handshake, and nervous laugh is captured on camera. The stakes are high, the interviews are real and somebody's going to get hired.

"The Job Interview" is produced by ITV Entertainment based on an ITV Studios Format, to be distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment Limited with David Eilenberg, David George, Shawn Witt and Arthur Borman serving as executive producers. Jim Ackerman, Christian Barcellos and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

Programming Note : "The Job Interview" premieres Wednesday, November 8th with back-to-back new episodes at 10PM and 10:30PM ET/PT. Two new episodes will premiere back-to-back on Wednesday, November 15th at 10PM and 10:30PM ET/PT. Beginning Wednesday, November 22, one new episode will premiere each week at 10PM ET/PT.

About ITV ENTERTAINMENT:

ITV Entertainment, part of the ITV America group, is one of the largest international producers for the US market and a major force in acquiring,developing and producing entertainment programming for US networks. ITV Entertainment has a wide slate of series with major networks and syndicators, including Hell's Kitchen (FOX);The First 48 (A&E); The Four (FOX); The Job Interview (CNBC); The Chase (GSN); 30 Something Grandma (Lifetime); Big Star Little Star (USA); Help My Yelp (Food); and the new Queer Eye (Netflix), as well as upcoming series and specials for Nickelodeon and A&E, among others.