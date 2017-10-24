The market usually gives this 'advance warning' before plunging

Fear not. The market will likely give you a heads-up before a 10 percent pullback, equity strategist Sam Stovall says.

That heads-up typically comes in the form of rising volatility, CFRA Research's chief investment said in a note Monday.

Over the past 40 years, the S&P 500 posted an average of 67 trading days of high volatility, in which it rises or falls by 1 percent or more, before it tops out and drops at least 10 percent.

Stovall pointed out that the S&P 500 has had just 11 days in which it rose or fell at least 1 percent during the past 12 months.

"Investors have been both pleased and unnerved by the rising number of new highs that have been accompanied by an absence of volatility," Stovall said. "The market will likely continue to surprise investors in 2017 in a positive way, and may even be kind enough to warn of an impending correction through a ramp-up in daily volatility."