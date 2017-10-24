These college towns have the most late-night munchies

Interestingly, most people aren't craving pizza.

Buffalo chicken is the most-ordered item, appearing in seven of the top 20 cities in different forms. Allston, Massachusetts, wants buffalo chicken on pizza, Albany likes it in a calzone, New Brunswick and Syracuse prefer boneless wings, and New Haven seeks out buffalo chicken fingers.

Both of the most popular orders in Medford, Massachusetts, contain buffalo chicken — stuffed in a calzone and topping a pizza.

Tater tots are another winner. This snack appears in the top three orders of East Lansing, Providence, Ithaca, New York, and Madison, Wisconsin.

Less popular are desserts. Sweets comprise Baltimore's top three orders — sweet potato pie, apple pie, and strawberry cheesecake. But there's only one other city who wants a sugary snack: Nashville, where the third-most-popular order is cannolis.

Online delivery is not just booming for millennials, but also for the 35 to 44 age group, according to investment firm Cowen.

In July, Cowen predicted a massive 79 percent surge in the total U.S. food home delivery market over the next five years. (Click to enlarge image.)