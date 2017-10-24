Paul Ryan talks tax reform timeline

[The stream has ended.]

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday said he wants the House to pass a tax bill by Thanksgiving.

He also said he believes an escalating feud between President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., will not affect the tax process.

The House as early as Thursday could try to pass the Senate budget resolution that unlocks reconciliation rules. Using the tool, the Senate could pass a tax bill with only a majority vote.

Passing a budget is a key step toward Republicans approving a tax plan this year.