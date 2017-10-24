Watch the full CNBC interview with Aswath Damodaran on bitcoin

Aswath Damodaran, a professor of corporate finance and valuation at New York University's Stern School of Business, shared his view on bitcoin's price in an interview with CNBC's "Fast Money" Tuesday.

Damodaran said he would be "OK" with bitcoin's massive price gains if the digital currency was usable for daily buying and selling of goods. But if bitcoin can't achieve that goal, then he said it could be displaced by another digital currency.

Damodaran is sometimes called Wall Street's "dean of valuation" for his work on evaluating the worth of prominent stocks such as Apple and Tesla.

