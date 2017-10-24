Whirlpool shares drop 10% as worries pile up

Whirlpool shares spun out of control in premarket trading a day after the company reported third-quarter profits and earnings that missed analysts estimates.

Shares fell 10 percent in premarket trade.

Bank of America and RBC Capital Markets both downgraded shares of the stock.

Sears also cut ties with Whirlpool, saying it will stop selling its appliances.

The home appliances maker cited higher raw material prices in its earnings report and warned that those costs are expected to rise through 2018.

On Monday, Benton Harbor, Michigan-based Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $3.83; analysts with I/B/E/S were expecting EPS of $3.94. Revenue came it in at $5.4 billion, short of the $5.51 billion analysts expected.

"We are pleased with our revenue growth and free cash flow improvement but are not satisfied with our operating margins, which were impacted by raw material inflation, unfavorable price/mix and slow progress on our European integration," said Marc Bitzer, Whirlpool's CEO, in a statement. "Thus, we are implementing strong actions to deliver our long-term goals, including recently-announced global cost-based price increases and a fixed cost reduction initiative."

The company's North America unit turned the strongest results, with sales of $3 billion, up slightly from $2.9 billion a year ago. Excluding currency influence, the unit's sales rose 4 percent.

—Reuters contributed to this article.