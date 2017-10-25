Amazon launched a smart security camera on Wednesday that works with its voice assistant Alexa, which will allow deliveries to your home even when you're out.

The service is called Amazon Key and the indoor security camera has been named the Amazon Cloud Cam. Amazon however is not making a lock, which will instead be supplied by several manufacturers such as Yale and Kwikset.

Amazon Key enables in-home delivery and access for guests and service appointments. It will be available from November 8 in 37 cities across the U.S. and will be rolling out to more locations over time. Delivery via this method is available at no extra cost for Prime members.

Users can also download the Amazon Key app, which will enable them to track a delivery and even watch the delivery as it happens or review the video once the delivery is complete. Each time a delivery driver requests access to a customer's home, Amazon verifies the correct driver is at the right address at the right time.

The Amazon Cloud Cam then starts recording and the door is unlocked.

Prime members can preorder the Cloud Cam and a compatible lock starting from $249.99. The Cloud Cam alone starts at $119.99 and will begin shipping on November 8.

The camera records in full high definition, has night vision and two-way audio capabilities. Users can view footage from the camera via the Amazon Cloud Cam App. It also works with Amazon's voice assistant Alexa on the Echo Show, Echo Spot, Fire TV and Fire Tablets. Users can ask Alexa to show the camera footage on the screens of these devices.

Amazon is also offering subscriptions that will give access to more storage and a feature which will flag up human movement, rather than general motion like a pet walking. The basic subscription starts at $6.99 per month or $69 for the year and gives users access to the last 7 days of video for up to 3 cameras. The highest tier is a $19.99 per month or $199 per year subscription offering support for 10 cameras and video from the last 30 days.

With the camera's built-in microphone, users can remotely talk to family members or even a pet.

Amazon's latest hardware offerings continue its smart home strategy. Its Echo speaker products are seen as the hub to control many of the devices.

Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect that Amazon is not manufacturing the locks but is using third parties.