US Treasurys lower as economic data takes the spotlight

While earnings are set to take the majority of investors' focus on Wall Street, when it comes to movement in the bond markets, data will likely be the name of the game.

Durable goods data is set to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will be followed shortly by the Federal Housing Finance Agency's house price index due out at 9 a.m. ET.

In addition to the routine mortgage applications, due out at 7 a.m. ET, new homes sales data is scheduled to be published at 10 a.m. ET.

Looking to the auctions space, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $34 billion in five-year notes and $15 billion in two-year floating-rate notes.

While no major speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Wednesday, talk of who will take on the role of Fed chair in early 2018 will remain a key topic of conversation amongst investors.

At present, five people have been named as potential candidates, including current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Meanwhile, tax reform is likely to still be at the back of investors' minds, after the Senate passed a budget proposal last week that allowed Republicans to move closer to eventually passing tax reform — a measure that was approved by a vote of 51-49. On Tuesday, a Capitol Hill source told CNBC that House Republicans aim to introduce their tax bill at the start of November.

In the energy markets, oil prices were under pressure in morning trade.