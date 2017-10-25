    ×

    Buffalo Wild Wings shares surge after earnings beat, guidance increase

    • The company posted EPS of $1.36, excluding items, compared with analysts' expectations of 79 cents a share.
    • Buffalo Wild Wings' stock jumped more than 16 percent after hours, as the company boosted guidance for the year.

    Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings jumped more than 16 percent in after-hours trading after the company posted higher-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

    The restaurant chain also raised its earnings forecast for the year. It now expects 2017 EPS to be $4.85 to $5.15, compared with estimates of $4.41 a share.

    Buffalo Wild Wings posted earnings of $1.36 a share, excluding items, easily topping analysts' projections of 79 cents a share. Revenue, however, missed, at $497 million, compared with Wall Street expectations of $502 million.

    Shares of the company closed more than 4.1 percent down Wednesday at $101.15, and have tumbled more than 34 percent so far this year as of the close.

