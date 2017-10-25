Buffalo Wild Wings shares surge after earnings beat, guidance increase

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings jumped more than 16 percent in after-hours trading after the company posted higher-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

The restaurant chain also raised its earnings forecast for the year. It now expects 2017 EPS to be $4.85 to $5.15, compared with estimates of $4.41 a share.

Buffalo Wild Wings posted earnings of $1.36 a share, excluding items, easily topping analysts' projections of 79 cents a share. Revenue, however, missed, at $497 million, compared with Wall Street expectations of $502 million.

Shares of the company closed more than 4.1 percent down Wednesday at $101.15, and have tumbled more than 34 percent so far this year as of the close.