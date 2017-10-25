Martha Stewart Thanksgiving meal kits return, and this time they're cheaper

The meal-kit industry doesn't look to be slowing down ahead of the holidays, despite families looking to spend the season making meals from scratch at home.

Marley Spoon, a meal-kit delivery service, in a collaboration with Martha Stewart, will for the second time sell a Thanksgiving-themed meal kit online. Stewart is a partner in the delivery company, which uses her recipes for its weekly menus. Marley Spoon also sells a variety of its meal kits through Amazon Fresh.

"Everyone loved the kit last year, especially people cooking Thanksgiving [dinner] for the first time," Jennifer Aaronson, culinary director at Marley Spoon, told CNBC in a phone interview. "These are all recipes from the Martha Stewart library, and they are all among her favorite recipes."

The boxes will feed eight to 10 people, according to Marley Spoon, and can be cooked as last minute as Thanksgiving Day, "by novice and experienced cooks alike."

The bundle includes ingredients to cook a whole, free-range turkey with gravy, four sides and dessert. The sides include Stewart's mother's signature mashed potatoes — a favorite from last year's kit — roasted root vegetables, a classic stuffing that incorporates whole-wheat bread and cranberries, and a green bean dish with roasted shallots. The dessert? An easy-to-assemble apple crumble.

Marley Spoon tried the Thanksgiving kits for the first time last year, and found that customers were overwhelmed by some of the difficult recipes, and the price.

"There was some feedback last year that Thanksgiving cooking can be expensive," Aaronson said.

This year, Marley Spoon's Thanksgiving kits retail for $159.95, $20 cheaper than in 2016. Customers also have the option of only choosing the four sides and the pie, for $99.95.

The cooking should be less of a hassle, too, the company has promised.

"So much of our feedback has to do with taking the hassle out of shopping," Aaronson said about Marley Spoon's customers' requests. Around Thanksgiving, "grocery stores are packed" and cooking magazines full of recipes can become "overwhelming and stressful" for adults to sift through, she added.

Marley Spoon's step-by-step recipes and prepackaged ingredients for Thanksgiving classics are looking to eliminate any "drama in the kitchen."

The Thanksgiving kits went live Monday, and will sell through Nov. 15.

"There is more visibility on the business this year," Aaronson said when asked about other entrants to the meal-kit industry, like Blue Apron and HelloFresh. "For us we continue to enjoy steady growth ... we have more customers interested in our products."