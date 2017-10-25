These Dow darlings could continue to smash records

These Dow stocks are surging, and they could soon hit new highs 34 Mins Ago | 02:20

When it comes to the market this year, everything old is new again.



A handful of classic Dow stocks have defied gravity in 2017, pushing the index to records. But given the sky-high returns, some market experts are encouraging investors to be selective buying these names into the end of the year.

Boeing, 3M, UnitedHealth, Caterpillar and McDonald's are some of the biggest point contributors to the Dow this year – adding a respective 720, 388, 328, 303 and 291 points to the index's more than 3,000 point gain.

Following its earnings report on Tuesday, David Seaburg of Cowen believes McDonald's has more room to run.

"I think that their outperformance from a comp perspective as far as the average fast-casual name is just the basis point of outperformance," he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Power Lunch." "The gap has just widened again so they're executing in my opinion, on really all cylinders here."

The stock is up 34 percent this year, driven by strong sales and the company's repeated commitment to technology upgrades both in-store and in its mobile ordering and delivering services.

Mike Binger, senior portfolio manager at Gradient Investments, on the other hand, believes that Caterpillar could be the better buy, especially on the back of an improving earnings outlook.

"Earnings this year [for Caterpillar] went from the $5 to $6, so next year it could be $8 to $9," he said on "Power Lunch." "That stock is working right now, I would buy it."

Over the past month, the industrial name has actually been the third-biggest contributor to the Dow behind 3M and UnitedHealth.

Caterpillar shares are up around 47 percent this year.



Disclosure: Gradient Investments and Mike Binger do not own shares of Caterpillar.



