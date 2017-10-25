    ×

    Economy

    UK GDP comes in at 0.4% for third quarter, beating estimates

    The U.K. economy grew by 0.4 percent in the third quarter of this year, beating market estimates

    The better-than-expected data suggests that the Bank of England's anticipated move to raise interest rates to 0.5 percent in November remains on course

    A Union Jack flag flies near the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, at the Houses of Parliament in central London, U.K., on March 29, 2017.
    Justin Tallis | AFP | Getty Images
    A Union Jack flag flies near the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, at the Houses of Parliament in central London, U.K., on March 29, 2017.

    The U.K. economy grew by 0.4 percent in the third quarter of this year, beating market estimates, and potentially boosting the chances of a rate hike by the Bank of England.

    This was a rise of 1.5 percent year-on-year, according to the Office for National Statistics, with services and manufacturing being the main drivers of growth, as well as the auto sector.

    In the second quarter, the U.K.'s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.3 percent (quarter-on-quarter) in the three-month period. Prior to the release, sterling was trading very slightly down against the U.S. dollar at $1.312, but quickly turned higher on the data. It was trading at 1.3168 against the greenback at 10:00 a.m. London time

    The better-than-expected data suggests that the Bank of England's anticipated move to raise interest rates to 0.5 percent in November remains on course. The U.K. central bank dropped the figure to 0.25 percent in the wake of the U.K.'s vote to exit the European Union in June 2016.

    However, despite coming in higher than expected, "growth was not particularly broad based," warned Ruth Gregory, U.K. economist at Capital Economics. Gregory pointed out that construction output fell by 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, though industrial production was up by a "strong" 1 percent.

    According to Gregory, the U.K. economy looks set to grow by roughly 1.6 percent this year, and approximately 2 percent in 2018.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GBP/USD
    ---