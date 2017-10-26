Wall Streets expects smaller profit from Amazon, but still plenty of growth

Wall Street expects Amazon to report another quarter with plenty of growth but little profit, as the e-commerce giant ramps up its investment in areas like warehouses, content, and international markets.

Amazon is expected to post third-quarter earnings of 3 cents a share after the bell Thursday, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, down from 52 cents a year ago. Revenue is projected to increase 27 percent to $41.6 billion from $32.7 billion. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs analysts expect operating expenses at Amazon to jump 40 percent to $15.3 billion.

Here are the topics that will likely be of greatest interest to investors on the earnings call: