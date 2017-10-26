American Airlines CEO welcomes NAACP warning and vows to improve

The chief executive of the largest U.S. airline on Thursday welcomed the NAACP's advisory that warned African-American travelers against flying on the carrier because of a risk of facing "discriminatory and unsafe conditions."



Speaking on an earnings call with analysts, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said the incident gives the carrier a chance to "get even better."

"Discrimination, exclusion and unconscious biases are enormous problems that no one's mastered and we would never suggest that we have it all figured out," Parker said on the call.

The NAACP did not immediately return a request for comment on Parker's remarks.

On Tuesday, the NAACP, citing four recent incidents in which African-American passengers said they were discriminated against on American Airlines, including one high-profile incident in which an activist reported that she was ordered off the plane after a dispute over a change in her seat assignment.

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, said its advisory alerted "travelers — especially African Americans — to exercise caution, in that booking and boarding flights on American Airlines could subject them disrespectful, discriminatory or unsafe conditions."

American's Parker said that he is open to discussing the matter with the NAACP and said that he has not observed a decline in bookings because of the issue or an increase in such incidents.

"We transport 500,000 people a day at American Airlines," he said. And sometimes we do have issues with customers, and that's our responsibility, just as much as the other 500,000 people."

Shares of American were down more than 2 percent in midday trading Thursday. Competitor Delta was down 1 percent and United shares were nearly unchanged.