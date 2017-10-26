    ×

    A supersonic car aiming to do a mile in 3.6 seconds just passed its first test

    • The car will attempt to break 1000 mph in the summer of 2018
    • Today's 200 mph runs were the first public outing of the car
    • "Bloodhound SSC" is powered by a jet engine and a series of rockets
    The Bloodhound Super Sonic Car is displayed at Downing Street on June 24, 2013 in London, England.
    A supersonic car that has been designed to reach a world land speed record of 1,000 miles per hour (mph) has undergone its first public test run in England.

    The Bloodhound SSC car, powered by both a Rolls-Royce Ej200 jet fighter engine and a number of rockets, is designed to cover a mile in just over 3.6 seconds.

    The car put in a series of "slow speed" runway tests Thursday which took the vehicle to a relatively sluggish 200 miles per hour.

    The test runs took place at Newquay Airport in Cornwall, southwest England.

    The full 1,000 mile per hour attempt is scheduled to take place in the summer of 2018.

    The original plan had been to return to the Black Rock desert in Utah where the current land speed record of 763 miles per hour was set in 1997 by Thrust SSC, the very first land vehicle to officially break the sound barrier.

    However, years of poor weather as well as debris kicked up by the Burning Man festival have left the Black Rock surface unsuitable. The Bloodhound car will now attempt its full 1,000 mile per hour run at the Hakskeen Pan desert in South Africa.

    The making of BloodHound
    The making of BloodHound   

    The Eurofighter Typhoon jet engine is fed by a pump powered by a Jaguar V8 engine. This will take the car to 300 mph, at which stage a series of rockets will fire.

    Fighter pilot Andy Green, who set the current record in 1997, was today's driver and will be at the wheel for the 1,000 mph attempt.

    Former Prime Minister David Cameron greets British Royal Air Force Wing Commander Andy Green who will be driving the Bloodhound SSC during a land speed record attempt in South Africa next year.
