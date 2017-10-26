A supersonic car aiming to do a mile in 3.6 seconds just passed its first test

A supersonic car that has been designed to reach a world land speed record of 1,000 miles per hour (mph) has undergone its first public test run in England.

The Bloodhound SSC car, powered by both a Rolls-Royce Ej200 jet fighter engine and a number of rockets, is designed to cover a mile in just over 3.6 seconds.

The car put in a series of "slow speed" runway tests Thursday which took the vehicle to a relatively sluggish 200 miles per hour.

The test runs took place at Newquay Airport in Cornwall, southwest England.

The full 1,000 mile per hour attempt is scheduled to take place in the summer of 2018.

The original plan had been to return to the Black Rock desert in Utah where the current land speed record of 763 miles per hour was set in 1997 by Thrust SSC, the very first land vehicle to officially break the sound barrier.

However, years of poor weather as well as debris kicked up by the Burning Man festival have left the Black Rock surface unsuitable. The Bloodhound car will now attempt its full 1,000 mile per hour run at the Hakskeen Pan desert in South Africa.