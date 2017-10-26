China is the largest market for robots in the world right now, ABB CEO says

China is dominating the robotics market, according to the chief executive of Swedish-Swiss automation giant ABB.

Ulrich Spiesshofer said Thursday that the Asian powerhouse is "the largest robotics market of the world," and that this would likely continue to be the case next year.

"ABB is clearly the number one in China. Our long-term investment that started more than a decade ago in China is paying off," he said.

Beijing has made robot manufacturing a clear policy priority.

In 2015, the government announced its Made in China 2025 intitiatve, aimed at boosting development in high-tech. It then introduced a Robotics Industry Development Plan, a five-year program to rapidly grow its industrial robotics sector.