Cramer's lightning round: Software play Splunk doesn't live up to Salesforce

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:
Splunk: "I like Splunk. I like Splunk a lot, but I've got to tell you, I like Salesforce more."
Albemarle Corporation: "Oh, man. You cut me to the quick. I like FMC [Corp.] right here a little bit more than Albemarle. Albemarle's stalled right now."
Zagg Inc.: "Like Zagg. Buy, buy, buy, buy, buy!"
Brunswick Corporation: "I would wait until Brunswick settles."
