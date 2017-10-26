Ford will report third-quarter earnings before the bell — here's what the Street expects

Ford is expected to report earnings before the bell on Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street expects, according to Thomson Reuters:

Earnings per share: 32 cents

Revenue: $ 32 . 8 billion

Since hiring new CEO Jim Hackett, Ford is cutting costs and shaking up the senior leadership team. Shares of the No. 2 U.S. automaker have barely budged since the beginning of the year, while shares of rival General Motors have risen roughly 30 percent. Shares of upstart Tesla have risen more than 50 percent.

Like rival GM, Ford has been taking steps to refocus its lineup on trucks, SUVs and crossovers. The company is also rushing to invest in new mobility technologies to compete with efforts from other automakers and cash-rich Silicon Valley firms.

Several analysts have expressed caution about the stock in the near term.

Hackett has "a solid long-term vision," said RBC capital analyst Joseph Spak in a recent note, but he cautioned that Ford is still very early in its turnaround.

"To be frank, aside from some cost-cutting that may be realizable, given the lead times in auto," Spak said, "most of whatever Mr. Hackett proposes wouldn't have an impact until 2019 or 2020 at the earliest."

