House narrowly passes budget, moving one step closer to tax reform

The House on Thursday narrowly approved a Senate version of the 2018 federal budget, clearing the way for the GOP-controlled Senate to pass a massive set of tax cuts later this year.

The vote was a nailbiter, with the final tally 216 in favor, and 212 opposed. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., who typically does not vote on legislation, took the unusual step of voting for the budget.

By passing the Senate version of the budget, House Republicans kick-started the reconciliation process, a window during which the Senate can pass legislation with only a simple majority, instead of the 60 vote supermajority typically needed to end debate and move a bill to a vote.

Yet signs of the fight looming on Capitol Hill over how to pay for the $1.5 trillion in tax cuts were already visible Thursday, when a number of Republicans from states with high state taxes voted against the budget bill, as did a handful of fiscal archconservatives.

Among the no votes from New York were Republican Reps. Peter King, Lee Zeldin, John Faso, Elise Stefanik and John Katko; No's from New Jersey included Reps. Frank LoBiondo, Tom MacArthur and Leonard Lance.

These members hoped that by stalling the tax-reform process, they might gain enough leverage to protect a popular deduction for state and local taxes, known as the SALT write-off. The current GOP tax framework calls for eliminating the SALT deduction to help pay for the tax cuts.

But this would likely have a disproportionate impact on middle-income taxpayers in places like New York, New Jersey and California, and as of late Wednesday, it was still unclear how many of the 30 Republicans who represent high-tax states would vote against the budget.

"Why should I vote for something that would end up decimating my district?" Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., told Reuters on Wednesday.