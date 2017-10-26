Some House Republicans are calling on President Donald Trump not to reappoint Janet Yellen as Fed chair when her term expires in February.

In a letter sent to the president, the legislators tell Trump that "new leadership" is needed at the central bank to push the economy forward.

"As general mistrust of government and public institutions continues to rise, we believe that new leadership at the Federal Reserve will help restore its reputation as a forward-thinking monetary institution instead of a slow growth regulator," said the letter, authored by Reps. Warren Davidson, Ted Budd and Alex Mooney.

The letter comes as Trump nears the end of a selection process that has become convoluted and volatile in determining the next Fed chair. In recent days, Trump has indicated his decision likely is between Fed Governor Jerome "Jay" Powell and Stanford economist John Taylor.