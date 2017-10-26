Instagram on Thursday rolled out a fun new feature called Superzoom.
Practically everyone's talking about it on social networks, mainly because it's a pretty hilarious feature that builds on others, such as Boomerang, which have become incredibly popular.
Your kids are probably going to be talking about Superzoom tonight, so here's what it is and how to use it.
Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android phone and then swipe right across the screen. This is the quickest way to get to the camera application.
It should be selected by default if you have the latest version of Instagram installed. If not, just scrub through the menu options at the bottom until you find it.
Now point the camera at someone — anyone — and start super zooming. Instagram will slowly move the camera closer and closer to your subject's face until it's creepily close. It creates a video of the slow creep in toward your face that you can share. I'm already embarrassed at the below image of myself, but it was worth the chuckle.
Here's the final result: