Intel set to report earnings after the bell

Intel is set to report third-quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

EPS: 80 cents, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $15.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

While the client computing group still brings in the lion's share of overall revenue, Intel has been shifting its focus away from the personal computer market amid declining PC shipments.

The company has instead highlighted its opportunities in new markets such as artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Intel said it is collaborating with Facebook to develop artificial intelligence chips for data centers.

Shares of Intel have surged about 14 percent so far this year. The stock hit a fresh 52-week intraday high of $43.03 on Thursday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.