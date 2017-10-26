US publishes thousands of previously secret documents about JFK assassination

Thousands of previously secret documents pertaining to the assassination of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy were released late on Thursday.
The National Archives, an independent agency of the U.S. government, published a set of 2,891 documents that are available for public download, in compliance with a law requiring the records to come out by the end of the day. In July this year, the National Archives previously released 3,810 related records related to Kennedy's death, an event that remains the subject of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.