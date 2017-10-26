    ×

    US publishes thousands of previously secret documents about JFK assassination

    Thousands of previously secret documents pertaining to the assassination of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy were released late on Thursday.

    The National Archives, an independent agency of the U.S. government, published a set of 2,891 documents that are available for public download, in compliance with a law requiring the records to come out by the end of the day. In July this year, the National Archives previously released 3,810 related records related to Kennedy's death, an event that remains the subject of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.

    John F. Kennedy making a speech in 1962.
    Central Press | Getty Images

    There are approximately 5 million pages of documents about Kennedy's 1963 assassination and the vast majority has been publicly available since the late 1990s.

    But President Donald Trump blocked the release of certain files on Thursday, placing them under a six-month review. "I have no choice," he said in a memo, according to White House officials.

    "Additional records will be released subject to redactions recommended by the executive offices and agencies," the National Archives said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it would process those records as soon as possible on a rolling basis.

    No major insights are expected from the latest trove.

    —The Associated Press contributed to this report