Nike reportedly set to open yoga pant studios in stores, sending Lululemon shares lower

Nike could be about to hit Lululemon where it hurts.

The Oregon-based sporting goods company is reportedly preparing to open pant studios in 5,000 of its stores, Bloomberg reported Thursday, after reviewing supplemental documents handed out at Nike's investor day.

The studios would feature women's wear like sports bras and yoga pants — items Trevor Edwards, president of the Nike brand, highlighted during his presentation to investors and analysts.

"This $7 billion business will continue to be fueled by more women engaging in sport, wellness and activity," Edwards said Wednesday about Nike's ambitions. "Our growth in our women's business is outpacing our men's business, and it will continue to do so."

Shares of Lululemon fell about 2 percent Thursday afternoon on the news, and were last down around 1 percent.

Representatives from Nike and Lululemon both didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This isn't the first time Lululemon has taken a hit lately.

Just earlier this month, it was reported that Amazon is getting into sportswear and plans to create its own private-label lines. The e-commerce giant has reportedly teamed up with companies that manufacture clothes for Nike, Lululemon and Under Armour.

Vancouver-based Lululemon has 421 stores open today throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In June, the athletic apparel maker known for its yoga pants unveiled plans to close most of its unprofitable Ivivva girls stores, and to focus investments online instead. On its latest quarterly earnings conference call, Lululemon management discussed plans to lure more male shoppers to the brand.

Lululemon competes in a "very different playground" than Amazon, Chief Executive Laurent Potdevin told CNBC in September.