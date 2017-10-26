Profit decline expected for American Airlines after powerful storms

American Airlines, the largest U.S. carrier, is set to post lower third-quarter profits compared with a year ago on Thursday, according to analyst updates.

The airline, like its competitors, faced climbing fuel costs and three powerful hurricanes in the quarter. The airline earlier this month said it cancelled some 8,000 flights due to the storms and estimated that they cost the carrier about $75 million in pretax earnings.

Despite the crippling storms, American expects its revenue per each seat it flies a mile, a key industry metric, to have grown 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30 over last year, up from a previous forecast of revenue flat to up 1 percent compared with the year-earlier period.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated American's per share earnings coming in at $1.40, down 20 percent from a year earlier, and revenue up close to 3 percent at $10.88 billion.