The watch is powered by Samsung's Tizen operating system. It's quick and smooth and can be navigated by using one of two buttons on the side of the watch or by twisting and turning the watch's bezel. I love the UI, which has been used on earlier Samsung smartwatches. Samsung's built-in S Voice assistant is still crummy and not as reliable as Siri, so don't plan to ask it too many questions.

With just the tap of a button and a twist of the bezel, you'll dive right into the watch's apps. Here you'll be able to place and receive phone calls (through your phone), check text messages, view the weather, see the news from Flipboard, view locally stored photos and more. There aren't a lot of high-quality apps in Samsung's app store, however, and third-party watch faces can be hit or miss.