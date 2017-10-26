Sexual harassment ‘is a systemic cultural problem in the advertising industry’

The allegations of sexual harassment surrounding Harvey Weinstein have had an impact beyond the movie industry: women in ad agencies are now telling their own stories of inappropriate behavior in the workplace with one senior executive urging them to step forward.

Last week, entrepreneur and former ad industry head Cindy Gallop wrote a Facebook post. In it, she called for women in advertising to email her their experiences of sexual harassment, "to end the Harvey Weinsteins of our industry once and for all."

She did so because she suspected the industry had a problem, having heard many stories of alleged sexual harassment during her three decades in advertising, and publicly campaigning against it.

Ten days and more than 100 emails later, she says she has received messages from women in ad agencies at all levels and from all over the world detailing incidents of sexual harassment.

"I'm hearing from women who were sexually harassed 30 years ago and I'm hearing from 22-year-olds who are horrified by the industry they have chosen to join," she told CNBC by phone.

"People are recounting incidents I can't believe happened … Some of these are one-on-one encounters, but a lot of these are literally things that are being said and done publicly in agencies that many people bear witness to, that I am personally gobsmacked by," she added.