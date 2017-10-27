Amazon might be more interested in medical devices than pharmaceuticals, one analyst says

The news roiled pharmaceutical stocks, while Amazon shares are at all-time highs.

According to Tanquilut, Amazon's business-to-business medical device web page was posted during the same period the company was granted wholesale distribution licenses in several states. The licensure was first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

An Amazon spokesperson previously told CNBC by email that the company doesn't "comment on rumors or speculation."

While many have speculated these licenses could be used for drugs, Tanquilut said the timing could indicate Amazon is more interested in medical devices.

"[T]he out-of-state wholesaler license that AMZN filed with the state of Nevada revealed that AMZN did not select 'Controlled Substances' as a type of product that they would be handling," Tanquilut wrote in a Friday research note."While we acknowledge that there are prescription drugs that don't fall under the definition of 'controlled substances', the active decision to choose not to distribute those types of drugs leads us to believe that AMZN will not be using these licenses to distribute any prescription drugs[.]"

On the other hand, Wells Fargo analyst David Maris pointed out that AmazonRX.com redirects to the Amazon home page.

"We find it easy to envision that, if it entered pharmacy, Amazon could offer unique value to some customers, such as the easier ability to manage prescriptions and perhaps discounts, such as free generics to Prime users," Maris wrote. Overall, we think that even though Amazon has not stated a goal to be in pharmacy, history has shown it is better to consider Amazon's disruptive potential beforehand rather than afterward."

