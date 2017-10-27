Amazon might be more interested in medical devices than pharmaceuticals, one analyst says

Amazon is shaking the medical industry — and now Wall Street's digging up clues on exactly what it has planned.
Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut wrote on Friday that he suspects Amazon is growing its professional medical device business, while Wells Fargo pointed out Thursday that Amazon now owns the AmazonRX.com domain.
It's all part of the tea-leaf reading as investors try to understand how Amazon could disrupt a huge and historically difficult-to-break-into industry.
CNBC reported in May that each year, Amazon holds an annual meeting to discuss whether it should break into the pharmacy market, and this year, it's been more serious than ever.
Now, sources have said that CVS Health is in talks to buy Aetna — a deal that would be an unprecedented mega-merger between a top drugstore chain and insurer. RBC Capital Markets analyst George Hill told CNBC that the companies "needed to defend the business from encroachment by Amazon."