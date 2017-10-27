Big oil urges OPEC to extend output cuts beyond March 2018

Major oil CEOs called on OPEC to extend output cuts beyond March next year on Friday, arguing "huge volatility" in the energy market meant it would be imperative for the cartel to try to put a floor under prices.

OPEC members are reportedly forming a consensus around extending their production cutting deal with other crude exporters by nine months. That would prolong the agreement among OPEC, Russia and other oil-producing nations to keep 1.8 million barrels a day off the market through the whole of next year.

The exporters reached the deal last December and have already extended the agreement once through March of 2018.