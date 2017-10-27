Crock-Pot, known for its slow cooking, speeds things up, entering Instant Pot's turf

Crock-Pot is getting in on the Instant Pot craze.

Lauded for its ease and speed, the countertop pressure cooker Instant Pot gained a loyal following on social media. Now, Newell Brands' Crock-Pot is entering the multi-cooker space with the debut of Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker.

"Instant Pot is the category leader in the emerging category, but there's still an opportunity for a brand that has the trust and heritage that Crock-Pot has in consumers' homes," said David Worthington, Crock-Pot's director of brand development.

Multi-cookers combine functions like sauteing, steaming, rice making, slow cooking and more. Unlike traditional slow cookers, they rely on pressure cooking to perform the various tasks. How it works isn't typically what attracts people, it's how fast it works.

Multiple pressure cookers are already on the market, but Instant Pot has somewhat of a cult following. A simple Facebook search reveals countless Facebook groups with recipes catered to nearly every cuisine or diet and people professing their love for the pressure cooker.

Shelley Moser, a mom of three girls in North Carolina, calls Instant Pot "magic pot" because it has made cooking so convenient. She's heard people say it takes the same as cooking on the stovetop or oven, but she says the difference is that you can simply press a button, leave and come back in about 30 minutes to a prepared meal.

"I'm hooked. It's like a whole other world opens up," said Moser, who bought her first Instant Pot last year as part of Amazon's Prime Day.