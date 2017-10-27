CVS' $66 billion bid for Aetna makes sense because of threats, including from Amazon: Analyst

CVS Health's attempt to buy health insurer Aetna for $66 billion makes sense because the drugstore operator has been facing threats from all sides, including from Amazon, an analyst told CNBC on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources, that CVS Health has proposed to pay more than $200 per share, or $66 billion, for Aetna amid emerging competition. The companies declined to comment about the report.

"CVS has so many threats coming at them," said Ana Gupte, a senior health care services analyst at Leerink Partners. She said one threat in particular is from OptumRx, UnitedHealth Group's pharmacy benefit management business.

PBMs such as Optum and CVS negotiate drug benefits for insurance plans and employers.

Amazon is also "clearly a huge piece of this," Gupte added in a "Squawk Box" interview. The online retail giant has been exploring ways to expand into the drug industry, including selling prescription drugs online.

Gupte says Amazon is thinking hard about its decision, but she added that "all signs" point to Amazon entering into the pharmaceutical industry.

"They may choose to say, 'Hey, should we hurt our brand with all this government scrutiny in an industry and where profit margins are a threat?'" Gupte said. "But, Amazon has always been the leader, and margins will compress, and Amazon is fine with that."

"They're going to disrupt the whole thing like they did for the bookstore industry," she added.

When considering the price of the CVS-Aetna deal, Gupte said it represents about a 25 percent premium to Aetna's price, and CVS "has to do something."

Also on "Squawk Box," RBC health-care analyst Frank Morgan said the possible CVS-Aetna deal showcases a reflection of the consolidation happening in the overall health market.

The moves toward value-based purchasing and consumerization are responsible for the integration of PBMs in health-care businesses, he said.

"Obviously, we're very concerned about health-care inflation here in America," Morgan added.

The deal could improve CVS' competitiveness to offer a fully integrated health and drug service offering, he said.

—Reuters contributed to this report.