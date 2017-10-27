Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: MRK, JCP, ABBV, CL, AMZN, GOOGL & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Merck – The drugmaker earned an adjusted $1.11 per share for the third quarter, beating estimates by eight cents a share. Revenue did fall short of forecast, however. Merck reported a nearly tripling of sales for its cancer drug Keytruda, but also said a cyberattack during the quarter impacted its overall revenue.

J.C. Penney – The retailer cut its full-year forecast as it accelerates a revamping of its inventory, particularly in the women's department. It said that effort is already resulting in improved performance.

AbbVie – The drugmaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.41 per share, three cents a share above estimates. Revenue was in line with expectations. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to 71 cents from 64 cents, a jump of 11 percent, and boosted its forecast for sales of its key rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.

Colgate-Palmolive – The consumer products maker matched estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 73 cents per share, while revenue beat forecasts. The company also raised its projected charges related to its restructuring program.

Amazon.com — Amazon reported quarterly profit of 52 cents per share, compared to the consensus estimate of three cents a share. The online retailer also saw revenue top forecasts, thanks in part to a very successful "Prime Day" as well as increased sales from the acquisition of Whole Foods earlier this year.

Alphabet – The Google parent came in well above the consensus estimate of $8.33 per share, reporting quarterly profit of $9.57 per share. The Google parent's revenue also came in above Street forecasts, with stronger-than-expected ad sales and bigger profit margins among the factors helping the bottom line.

Microsoft – Microsoft beat estimates by 12 cents with quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, with revenue scoring a beat, as well. Microsoft saw increased demand for its cloud computing services during the quarter.

Aetna – CVS Health has made a more than $66 billion offer for the insurer, according to Dow Jones, or more than $200 per share. The report said the two sides have been in discussions about a deal for at least two months.

Intel — Intel reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.01 per share, 21 cents a share above estimates. The chipmaker's revenue also exceeded analyst forecasts. Intel raised its full-year outlook on improved performance by its data center business.

Gilead Sciences – Gilead came in 14 cents a share above consensus forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.27 per share. The drugmaker's revenue also beat estimates. Gilead's quarter was driven in part by strong sales of its HIV drugs, but investors are concerned about the performance of the company's hepatitis C treatments.

Expedia – Expedia fell 11 cents a share shy of estimates, reporting quarterly profit of $2.51 per share. The travel website operator's revenue also missed forecasts. Among the factors weighing on Expedia's performance: the quarter's hurricanes, as well as a weaker-than-expected quarter for majority-owned Trivago.

Wynn Resorts – Wynn reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.52 per share, coming in nine cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat expectations, as well. The hotel and casino operator was helped by the continuing comeback in the Macau market, among other factors.

Mattel – Mattel missed forecasts by a wide margin, as the toymaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of nine cents per share compared to the consensus estimate of 57 cents a share. It also reported a revenue miss and suspended its dividend. Mattel was hurt – as was competitor Hasbro in its own recent earnings report – by the bankruptcy protection filing of toy retailer Toys R Us.

Huntsman – Huntsman and Swiss chemical maker Clariant have called off their planned $20 billion merger following opposition from activist investors who maintained that the combination of the two chemical companies would hurt shareholder value.

Tesla – The automaker will slash orders for model 3 parts from Taiwanese supplier Hota, according to media reports in that country, as it deals with production bottlenecks.

Western Digital – Western Digital forecast current quarter revenue below analyst estimates, although the hard disc drive and memory chip maker did beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter on strong memory chip demand and higher prices.

Deckers – Deckers said it was unsuccessful in finding a potential buyer even after the footwear maker reached out to 90 potential deal partners. The maker of Ugg boots said it would focus on boosting its performance and enhancing shareholder value.

Align Technology – Align reported quarterly profit of $1.01 per share, beating the consensus estimate of 82 cents a share. The maker of the Invisalign invisible dental brace system also saw revenue exceed forecasts, with increased Invisalign sales across all its regions.