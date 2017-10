Big tech stocks are already having a record day on Wall Street.

Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet all reported Q3 earnings after the bell Thursday, beating Wall Street expectations and sending stocks on the rise after hours and into the start of trading Friday.

Amazon surged 11 percent, Microsoft spiked 9 percent, and Alphabet rose more than 5 percent.

All three tech giants hit all-time highs in morning trading.

Here's a roundup of the tech companies' big beats Thursday.